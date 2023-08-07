Patiala Railway station to be redeveloped

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 6

The local railway station will be redeveloped as part of the Centre’s nationwide project to revamp 508 stations as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment work through the virtual mode today. Of 16 stations in Ambala division, the Centre will spend Rs 47.51 crore on the redevelopment of the local station.

Wider foot overbridge, better roads The Railways will widen the foot overbridge and provide various sitting and catering arrangements. The station will have improved and modernised toilets, furniture and an improved ticket counter. The station’s traffic circulation system will be improved by providing better roads, parking area, pick-and-drop service among others.

As per the plan, the modernisation works will include installation of advanced lighting, proper parking space, establishment of a food court, installation of an escalator and a lift, separate provisions of parcel service, rest house, reservation counter, proper arrangements for arrival and departure of passengers.

The Railways aims at completing these works by December.

Naveen Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division and official PRO, said they aimed at improving the façade of the railway station, which was an iconic building of the city, and also providing easy access and other facilities to passengers.

He said, “The station’s traffic circulation system will be improved by providing better and well-planned roads, parking area, pick-and-drop service among others. Also, the station façade will be based on local historical infrastructure.”

Officials said earlier the improvements were more focused on railway stations in major cities. This time, railway stations in small cities across the country are being modernised for public benefit.

“The work order has been issued and it will begin within this week. The Railways aims at completing the work of redevelopment of the Patiala railway station by December this year,” said Naveen.

