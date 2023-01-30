Patiala: Resident doctor attacked at Government Rajindra hospital, suffers multiple facial fractures

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, January 30

A resident doctor at Government Rajindra Hospital here suffered multiple facial fractures after he was attacked by miscreants on the intervening night of January 28-29. The injured doctor has been identified as Dr Raovarinder Singh, a third year student of ENT, Master of Surgery, who was on duty at the hospital’s emergency ward during the night hours.

Dr Raovarinder said the incident took place at 2.15 am when he was rendering emergency duties at the hospital. “Over 6 to 7 individuals had come to the emergency ward and were misbehaving with the junior doctors and nurses. I was called to the site. They misbehaved and attacked me when I tried to intervene,” he said, adding that the attackers could have been in an inebriated state.

Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi, Medical Superintendent, Government Rajindra Hospital, said the resident doctor suffered multiple facial injuries and fractures.

He said later an FIR was also filed in the case.

“The matter was discussed with the college principal. We informed the Senior Superintendent of Police as well. An institutional report will also be submitted on the matter,” he added.

The police later registered a case against 6 to 7 unidentified persons under Sections 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting), 149 (offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

SHO Urban Estate Jaspreet Singh Kahlon on Monday evening said the police were conducting raids at several places to nab the accused. Meanwhile, sources in the police department said some of the accused have already been nabbed.

