Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Ravneet Singh
patiala, october 25
Despite restrictions imposed by the administration on bursting firecrackers, residents continued to flout the norms on Monday night.
The state government had allowed a two-hour window (8pm to 10pm) for bursting green firecrackers across the state on Diwali.
Aaradhya, a city resident, said children in her area (near railway crossing 24) continued bursting firecrackers till 1 am on Tuesday morning. “The administration had issued strict guidelines and allowed residents to burn firecrackers within a given time frame, but the residents here continued flouting the norms till late. In fact, many had started doing so early in the evening. As a result, the area constantly remained engulfed in smoke”, she said.
Gurminder, a resident of Tripuri, said, “No one adhered to the guidelines for bursting firecrackers within the given time frame. People should understand their responsibility towards the environment on their own.”
Bursting of crackers continued on Tuesday night as well.
