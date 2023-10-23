Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 22

Residents of Babu Singh Colony are up in arms against the installation of a mobile tower on the rooftop of a house in the colony. They raised slogans against the house owner where the tower is being installed.

It was alleged that the mobile tower was being installed in a densely populated area, posing a risk of harmful radiation to the residents.

Kali Prasad, a resident of the locality, said installing a mobile tower is against norms and that no approval has been sought from Sarpanch Mandeep Bhullar. He added that a police complaint had been lodged with the Bakshiwal police.

Despite repeated attempts, the house owner, where the mobile tower is being installed, was not available for comment.

Bakshiwal SHO Sukhdev Singh said both parties had been asked to submit relevant documents and instructions had been issued that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.