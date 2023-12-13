Patiala: Seminar dwells on blood donation significance

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 12

The NSS unit and Red Ribbon Club at Mata Sahib Kaur Khalsa Girls College of Education, Dhamo Majra, organised a seminar on the “Importance of Blood Donation”. Principal Harmeet Kaur Anand said donating blood was one of the most significant contributions that a person could make to society.

At the seminar, Dr Anudeep Kaur said it was important to donate blood to help people undergoing cancer treatment or those who have suffered injuries in accidents.

Donating blood is important because patients often are unable to find donors with the same blood group. She advised students suffering from anaemia to start consuming foods that are rich in iron and folic acid to improve their diet to increase the haemoglobin level, she added.