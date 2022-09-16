Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Tarsem Mangla, along with Sushma Devi, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, conducted an inspection of Central Jail here today. He discussed grievances and problems being faced by jail inmates and instructed jail superintendent, other officers and staff to ensure timely redressal of their grievances.

The officials were directed to pay special attention towards the health and medical facilities of the inmates. The officials also checked the kitchen and meals provided to jail inmates.