Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala, August 15
Several cars parked at Patiala's Punjabi University parking were reportedly vandalised and articles kept inside were stolen on Monday night.
Students informed as many as 11 cars were vandalised. “The incident took place in the middle of the night. The thieves broke the left and right window panes and stole various things kept in the dashboards,” a student informed.
Importantly several incidents of theft have taken place on the campus in the last one week which have remained unresolved. Recently, the University's recruitment branch was broken into while another incident was reported from residential quarters of the campus.
The repeat incident of thefts have raised a question mark on the University's security system.
University security in-charge Inderjeet Singh Chahal said the incident took place during change of duty at night. "We do not have CCTV camera footage of the incident due to lack of lighting in the area. We are going to install lights in the area."
He said the students have not yet complained to the University in writing.
