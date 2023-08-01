Patiala shopkeeper consumes poisonous substance in MC office after accusing officials of harassment

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 1

A shopkeeper in Patiala consumed a poisonous substance at the Municipal Corporation office during afternoon hours on Tuesday. Suraj Bhatia, who owns a shop at Anardana Chowk, was immediately shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Suraj had been visiting the MC office over some matter related to the MC building branch. On Tuesday he recorded a video of himself while standing outside the MC office and accused some politicians and MC officials of harassing him.

He then consumed the poisonous substance at around 1.30 pm within the MC office premises.

Officials at the MC office said they shifted him to a private hospital in the city. “He is being treated and is recuperating,” they said.