Patiala shopkeeper consumes poisonous substance in MC office after accusing officials of harassment

Patiala, August 1
A shopkeeper in Patiala consumed a poisonous substance at the Municipal Corporation office during afternoon hours on Tuesday. Suraj Bhatia, who owns a shop at Anardana Chowk, was immediately shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.
Suraj had been visiting the MC office over some matter related to the MC building branch. On Tuesday he recorded a video of himself while standing outside the MC office and accused some politicians and MC officials of harassing him.
He then consumed the poisonous substance at around 1.30 pm within the MC office premises.
Officials at the MC office said they shifted him to a private hospital in the city. “He is being treated and is recuperating,” they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP
Tells him to personally appear before it on Monday at 2pm to...
Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8; Kharge seeks appointment with President to raise Manipur issue
Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...
Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace
Four people killed and several others injured in Nuh
Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead
The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...
Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha
The proposed legislation received the nod of the Union Cabin...