Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest

Patiala, May 24
Simrandeep Kaur, a Class X student of Scholar Field Public School, brought laurels to the school and the nation by bagging first position in the MaRRS International Spelling Bee competition. She was conferred the certificate of merit by Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. Her progression of exploration commenced in 2019 and ended with an accomplishment of conquering first rank in 2022.
Over thousands students across India and abroad, participate in the competition annually. Simrandeep expressed her gratitude by giving thanks to the tenacious and assiduous teachers and benevolent parents who provided her with all required assistance to the optimum that she could meticulously bring about an adroitness in eclectic spellings.
