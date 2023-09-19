Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh cremated with full military honours; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 19

Nearly two months short of celebrating his first wedding anniversary, 27-year-old soldier Pardeep Singh was killed while fighting insurgents in Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The soldier’s body was cremated with full military honours here on Tuesday as his family and residents of Balamgarh village in Patiala bid him a teary-eyed adieu.

The soldier was killed during the army operation, which tragically snuffed life out of commanding officer of Indian Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat. Pardeep had gone missing in the initial phase of the gunfight and his body was recovered on Monday morning.

Villagers said Pardeep had paid a visit to the village in June.

Born in 1996, Pardeep was enrolled in the Army in December 2015. He was in the 19 Rashtriya Rifles. “He is survived by his parents and wife Seema Rani, whom he married in November 2022,” a villager informed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed grief and sorrow over Pardeep Singh’s death. The CM extended his sympathies with the bereaved family and said that the Punjab government is with the family in this hour of crisis.

Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, joined by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney also reached the village to express solidarity with the family. The Minister said the family has suffered immeasurable loss due to the soldier’s death and assured them all possible help from the state government.

#Anantnag #Kashmir