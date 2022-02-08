Patiala: Stress management techniques discussed at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Patiala, February 7
The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) discussed techniques to alter cognitive and emotional responses to stressful events and stress management during a lecture organised by its international quality assurance cell (IQAC) here today.
Dr Anil Kumar Garg, international motivational speaker and corporate coach, spoke about techniques to alter cognitive and emotional responses to stressful events. Enlisting physical, economic and psychological reasons as factors arousing stress, Dr Garg emphasised on cognitive restructuring and relaxation. “A balance of four wheels of the body-mind, breath and soul can significantly relax a person,” he said.
He said “Psycho-educational intervention to aid people in acquiring competencies to manage stress can greatly benefit mental well-being.”
