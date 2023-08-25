Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 24

Punjabi University has engaged industry experts to impart to students practical knowledge related to demands in the IT industry. The activities have been started as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the university and BlueAves E-Health Services Private Limited.

The Department of Computer Science organised a three-hour workshop for the MTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science semester 3 and MCA Semester 3 students to prepare them for placements. Around 60 students attended the hands-on-experience workshop.

Majid Bashir, AI Solution Architect, gave the students hands-on training on Flask, JSON, MiniAPI, RESTful API, Docker, MongoDB and other aspects.

Officials from the department said they would continue holding such workshops to better equip the students with regard to demands in industry.

#Punjabi University Patiala