Patiala: Students of Punjabi University hold protest against move to convert PU into Central varsity

Patiala, June 2
Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, today held a protest over the move of conversion of Panjab University, Chandigarh, into a Central University. This was after the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s recent directive to the Central Government to consider the issue of conversion.
Students, associated with the PRSU, AISF, PSU, SFI, DSO and others, called it an infringement of the rights of Punjab over the university. They said, “The university was initially established as a state university. As of date, colleges only in Punjab are associated with the university.”
Rashpinder Singh, a member of the PRSU, said, “Punjab has the first right on the university, which should remain with the state at all costs.”
He said the organisations would congregate at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali on June 9, from where they will march to the Governor’s house in Chandigarh. He said, “Students from PAU Ludhiana, GNDU Amritsar, and PU Chandigarh, will also participate in the protest.”
