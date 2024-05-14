Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

Hundreds of students from Patiala scored over 90 per cent in the Class 10 CBSE results declared on Monday.

Bhupindra Int’l Public School

Students achieved a 100 per cent result in Class 10. Saksham Aggarwal was the school topper with 96.2 per cent. He was followed by Shardul Pujari in second (95.4) and Manav Goyal Himank Rana (93.8) in third position. A total of 25 students secured above 90 per cent in the examination. The school president, Gurmeet Singh Arora, congratulated the students and their parents.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Public School

Gurkirpal Singh was the school topper with 98 per cent. He was followed by Vanshika Batish (97) in second and Vidhit Dhawan (94) in third.

Police DAV Public School

Students of Police DAV Public School, Patiala, secured great results in the Class 10 CBSE results declared today. Diya Sharma topped the school with 91.4 per cent. She was followed by Palak Aggarwal (90.2) in second and Manpreet Kaur (89.6) in third place.

Blossoms Sr Sec School

Students of Class 10 of the school have come out with flying colours in the CBSE board results, with all 58 students who appeared for the board exam passing with good percentages. Namandeep Singh secured the first position in the school by securing 95.2 per cent. He was followed by Mannavpreet Kaur (92.6) in second place and Livjot Kaur (90) in third place.

