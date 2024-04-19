Patiala students shine in Class 10 exams

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 18

Two students from Playways Senior Secondary School were among the three toppers in the Punjab School Education Board’s Class 10 results today.

Gurashish Singh and Gurleen Kaur shared the top spot with 641/650. Gavin Sharma from the same school bagged the second position, followed by Kumud, who scored 638/650 for the third spot. Meanwhile, two students from Government Senior Secondary School, Dakala, ranked 12th and 13th in the district.

Gurashish Singh and Gurleen Kaur said they worked hard, and it was a proud moment for them. Gurashish said, “I dedicate this success to my teachers, who have always backed me in school and worked hard with me during the exams.”

Gurleen said she would dedicate this success to the support of her parents and teachers. “I was disciplined all throughout the year with my studies. I believe being regular with academics is the key,” she said.

