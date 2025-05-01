Patiala students shine in ICSE, ISC exams

Yadavindra Public School (YPS) celebrated the excellent achievements of its students in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams today. Its student Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia has emerged as the national topper in the ISC (Class XII) examination with a score of 99.75 per cent in the humanities stream.

The Class XII batch of 77 students of the school have achieved 100% pass rate. Thirtysix students scored above 90% and 31 pupils over 80%. The stream-wise toppers are: (arts) Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia with 99.75%, (science) Divroop Kaur Sandhu with 98.75% and (commerce) Suhani Singla, who scored 96.25%.

In the ICSE (Class X) results, the school also posted 100% pass rate. Out of 116 students, 39 scored over 90% and 45 above 80%. The top three performers are Krishiv Bansal – 99.4%, Reehan Gupta – 99.0% and Gaatha Mittal – 98.0%.

Navin Kumar Dixit, Headmaster, YPS, said, “Our students’ extraordinary achievements are a testament to their hard work, the unwavering support of the YPS Board of Governors, dedication of our staff and parents. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our achievers, especially Mallik, whose national-level accomplishment will inspire many future Yadavindrians.”

Milestone Smart School

The Milestone Smart School student Waibhav Pant has emerged as the school topper in the ICSE Class X exam in the science stream with 95.2% marks. In commerce, Arnav Mongia achieved the top position with 93.8% marks. Principal Manveen Kaur Aujla congratulated the students.

British Co-Ed High School

Students of The British Co-Ed High School have excelled in both the ISC and ICSE examinations.

Anshvir Singh Tiwana from the science stream has topped the ISC examination in Patiala with 99.5% marks, followed by Tisha Malhotra with 99%, Sukhmanpreet Kaur with 98.25% from the humanities stream and Arpita Singh from the commerce stream with 95.75% marks. Students in the ISC scored 100% marks in mathematics, physics, legal studies, psychology and sociology.

In the ICSE examination, Aryna Gupta and Kavish Gupta topped with 98.4%, followed by Ashwin Kaur with 98.2% and Sana Gupta with 97.8% marks.