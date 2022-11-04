Patiala: Thapar hosts food festival

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) on Thursday hosted a food festival on the campus after a gap of three years. The event was attended by a large number of students, faculty members and local residents. Around 50 stalls of local and international cuisine were set up at the festival. The fest was sponsored by reputed brands such as Coca-Cola, Audi, MakeMyTrip, Belgian Waffle and others. DJ Shaan performed at the event. TNS

Modi college win soccer meet

Patiala: Multani Mal Modi College won the overall Punjabi University Inter-College Football Championship. The championship was organised from November 1 to 3. The college won the first position in the girls category by defeating Akal College of Physical Education, Mastuana Sahib. College students — Promila, Priyanka, Pooja, Neha, Diya Rana, Komal Rani, Sakshi, Muskan Walia, Rachna, Priya, and Manpreet Kaur — were part of the winning team.