Patiala: TIET team wins 6 awards in SUPRA SAEINDIA

Patiala, September 1
A formula student team of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) and its faculty adviser, have won six national awards in SUPRA SAEINDIA 2022 organised by the SAE India and Maruti Suzuki from August 22 to 25 at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.
Overall, 51 different teams from all premier institutes of the country registered for the event wherein they presented formula style race cars, designed, built and run by students.
Officials said the ‘Team Fateh’ of the TIET won five trophies with cash awards of Rs 2.10 lakh while faculty adviser Devender Kumar, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, was awarded with the ‘Dronacharya Award’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake