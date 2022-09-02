Patiala: TIET team wins 6 awards in SUPRA SAEINDIA

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 1

A formula student team of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) and its faculty adviser, have won six national awards in SUPRA SAEINDIA 2022 organised by the SAE India and Maruti Suzuki from August 22 to 25 at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

Overall, 51 different teams from all premier institutes of the country registered for the event wherein they presented formula style race cars, designed, built and run by students.

Officials said the ‘Team Fateh’ of the TIET won five trophies with cash awards of Rs 2.10 lakh while faculty adviser Devender Kumar, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, was awarded with the ‘Dronacharya Award’.