Patiala: TIET to build nano-satellite

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 21

The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) has proposed to launch its first student nano-satellite, “Thaparsat”, to be installed in the low earth orbit.

The satellite operations will focus on the real-time monitoring of pollution caused by greenhouse gases, measurement of soil moisture content in Punjab and northern India, and regular monitoring of methane gas across the Indian sub-continent.

Chairman RR Vederah and Director Prakash Gopalan said a dedicated team of 25 students and six faculty mentors from different engineering departments were involved in building individual sub-systems. The institute is collaborating with Data Patterns, Chennai, for the satellite project.

AS Pillai, founder CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace, and Prof Vederah inaugurated the station today.