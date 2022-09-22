Patiala: TIET to build nano-satellite

Patiala, September 21
The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) has proposed to launch its first student nano-satellite, “Thaparsat”, to be installed in the low earth orbit.
The satellite operations will focus on the real-time monitoring of pollution caused by greenhouse gases, measurement of soil moisture content in Punjab and northern India, and regular monitoring of methane gas across the Indian sub-continent.
Chairman RR Vederah and Director Prakash Gopalan said a dedicated team of 25 students and six faculty mentors from different engineering departments were involved in building individual sub-systems. The institute is collaborating with Data Patterns, Chennai, for the satellite project.
AS Pillai, founder CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace, and Prof Vederah inaugurated the station today.
