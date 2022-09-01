Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 31

Two Class VII and IX students of Yadavindra Public School (YPS) have won India’s Top Young Problem Solvers award. Releasing the information, school officials said the students had participated in premier critical reasoning programming competitions, called HCL Jigsaw 3.0, held online in which they won the award.

They said Krishiv Garg of Class IX won the award. He was the only one from Punjab to win the award, they added. Besides, Yash Raj Singh of Class VII also won the runners-up trophy in the same competition, they said.

Around 35,000 students from across the country appeared for the quarter final round, out of which 1,250 qualified, they added. The top 20 per cent were selected for the semi-final, they said.

Officials said the idea behind participating in the competition was to enhance research, critical thinking and communication among students.