Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Patiala, May 26
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Garhwali-dominated areas in Patiala and Zirakpur to seek votes for BJP Lok Sabha candidate Preneet Kaur on Sunday.
CM Dhami said the Modi-led Central Government, which was constructing four new airports, 12 new air routes, and over 2,200 km of national and state highways in the country, has provided the people of the state with metro trains, railway station renovations, healthcare infrastructure costing Rs 42,750 crore, and two Vande Bharat trains.
He said that through Ayushman Bharat, the PM has established 327 Jan Aushadhi Centres to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and quality medicines to the people. He added that the PM, who has made the country the world’s fifth-largest economic power, was fully prepared to lead the nation for the third time.
Addressing the press conference, Pushkar Singh Dhami said the development of the country during PM Modi’s tenure was incomparable.
