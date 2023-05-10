Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

As part of ‘operation vigil’, the Patiala police conducted special checking at various public places here today. The operation is being conducted at bus stands, markets, railway stations and other public places against anti-social elements across the state.

Special DGP (Railways) Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, along with Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, led the operation with senior police officers as they questioned suspects at various public places. The operation involves multi-pronged checking and area domination and is being carried out across the state.

“All places having a high footfall will be kept under observation. This is a drive against drug-trafficking and anti-social elements. All sensitive points will be monitored and a close eye will be kept on them,” Sharma said.

Police officials said as part of the operation, 16 suspects were questioned at the Patiala Railway Station and 11 vehicles were thoroughly checked. They said an FIR under the NDPS Act was registered at the Anaj Mandi police station following the recovery of habit-forming tablets.