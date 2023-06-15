Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 14

The Department of Immunohaematology and Blood Transfusion (Blood Centre), Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, in collaboration with Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council and Punjab State AIDS Control Society, organised a walkathon to salute the services of voluntary blood donors and to create awareness among general public regarding voluntary blood donation here today.

The event on World Blood Donor Day saw more than 300 participants, including senior faculty members and students of the medical college, NGO workers and blood donors.

On the occasion, all participants, led by Rajan Singla, Director-Principal of the college, took a pledge to donate blood on regular basis and motivate their family members, friends and relatives to regularly contribute towards the altruistic cause. This was followed by the balloon-releasing ceremony. Later, the walkathon was flagged off by Singla. It concluded at Fuara Chowk.

HS Rekhi, Medical Superintendent, Rajindra Hospital, Rajini Bassi, incharge, Blood Centre, Government Medical College, RPS Sibia, vice-principal, were present at the event.