Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

Patiala, June 14
The Department of Immunohaematology and Blood Transfusion (Blood Centre), Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, in collaboration with Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council and Punjab State AIDS Control Society, organised a walkathon to salute the services of voluntary blood donors and to create awareness among general public regarding voluntary blood donation here today.
The event on World Blood Donor Day saw more than 300 participants, including senior faculty members and students of the medical college, NGO workers and blood donors.
On the occasion, all participants, led by Rajan Singla, Director-Principal of the college, took a pledge to donate blood on regular basis and motivate their family members, friends and relatives to regularly contribute towards the altruistic cause. This was followed by the balloon-releasing ceremony. Later, the walkathon was flagged off by Singla. It concluded at Fuara Chowk.
HS Rekhi, Medical Superintendent, Rajindra Hospital, Rajini Bassi, incharge, Blood Centre, Government Medical College, RPS Sibia, vice-principal, were present at the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...