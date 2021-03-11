Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School (YPS) boxers won one gold, 10 silver and one bronze medal in the IPSC boxing championship in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. The school team secured third position in the U-17 and U-19 category. In the last two months, around 70 students have participated in six different IPSC tournaments and bagged several medals and trophies.