Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School (YPS) boxers won one gold, 10 silver and one bronze medal in the IPSC boxing championship in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. The school team secured third position in the U-17 and U-19 category. In the last two months, around 70 students have participated in six different IPSC tournaments and bagged several medals and trophies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible
Notification out, selection likely soon
Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders
‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...