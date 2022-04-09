Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 8

Already extended from September 2021 to March 2022, the deadline for the Patiala’s iconic Heritage Street project has again surpassed owing to incomplete construction. It was the dream project of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and was initiated during his tenure. But over a year after it was started, the project worth Rs 43 crore is on halt for many months.

The Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority (PDA), which is carrying out the project, was supposed to install 2km stretch of road with red granite stone, compact substation transformers, steel plates to upgrade facade and signage, artwork sculptures and artistic streetlights for beautification among others. The work of shifting all overhead electricity wires on 2km stretch which was earlier part of the project was later cancelled and the department decided to install overhead wires instead. As per initial plans, the department was supposed to install CCTV cameras and construct a small open-air-amphitheatre.

Residents living nearby said merely 25 per cent of the work had been carried out till date. “The work started in October-November 2020 at a considerable pace, but by Diwali 2021, the work slowed down. Since then, it has almost stopped,” they said.

Residents also pointed out that they had raised a protest against installation of red granite stones on the road. “The department started installation work but we had to protest against it as it made walking and plying of vehicles on the road very difficult,” they remarked.

As per status report, the department has completed the roadwork on a stretch of 300 to 400 metres only. Officials of the departmental said, “The work on installation of heritage streetlights has been carried out. The office is waiting for electricity connections only. The roadwork will also be carried out as and when we get the final directions for the same.”

An official requesting anonymity said, “A number of decisions regarding the project are yet to be taken by senior officials of the department. We are awaiting their directions to carry out further work.”