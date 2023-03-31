Patiala’s new bus stand to be ready by first week of April

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

The work on the construction of city’s new bus stand by the Public Works Department (PWD) will come to an end by the first week of April.

The work has been reviewed by senior officials from the department, along with the Managing Director (MD) of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Vipul Ujwal, and PRTC Chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana.

Talking about the construction of the new bus stand near the Urban Estate area, an officials said, “The work was marginally delayed due to rain. But we are carrying out the work at a fast pace and are expected to complete it within the first week of April,” an official said.

The PRTC chairman said the bus stand would be functional by early April.

The construction work had started during the tenure of Congress government. The then Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, had laid the foundation stone of the project in October 2020. The total expenditure of the new state-of-the-art bus stand, aimed at decongesting the city roads by rendering them free from the plying of inter-city and inter-state buses, was Rs 60.97 crore.

The total area of the bus stand, apart from the elevated approach road, for which the funds were availed separately, is 1,48,513 square feet. It includes a basement parking for 44 four-wheelers and 526 two wheelers, 23 shops and showrooms, a waiting lounge, two food courts, one locker room, two dormitories, four elevators and a workshop.

The construction work had started in January 2021. The work was ideally supposed to finish by April 2022, but was extended due to the additional construction work of an elevated road (overbridge) leading to the bus stand.

The PRTC MD said the construction work was at the final stage. “We will be able to deliver it by the end of the first week of April,” he said.