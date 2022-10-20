Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 19

In a major setback to government’s effort to increasing institutional deliveries, two rural blocks of the district — Patran and Dudhan Sadhan — have seen a drastic decline in the institutional deliveries this year.

Trend in two blocks 64.5% drop at Patran 16 deliveries at CHCin six months 45 took place during same period last year 34.6% fall at Dudhan Sadhan 17 deliveries at CHC in six months 26 reported in same period last year

As per data from the health department, Patran recorded a 64.5 per cent decline in the deliveries till September.

Over the past six months (April to September), only 16 deliveries took place at the Community Health Centre, Patran. During the corresponding period, last year, 45 deliveries had taken place therein. Surprisingly, no delivery took place in the month of August this year. In September, only one delivery took place at the Government Health Centre in Patran.

Whereas, Dudhan Sadhan, a rural block of the district located near the Punjab-Haryana border, witnessed a decline of 34.6 per cent over the past six months. At the Dudhan Sadhan Community Health Centre, only 17 deliveries were reported from April to September. This figure, during the corresponding period last year, was 26.

When asked about the decline, Dr SJ Singh, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, said only around 45 per cent of the institutional deliveries in the district took place in the government centres. “The possible reason for the decline is lack of staff in these areas. In Patran, there is only one gynaecologist while there is no gynaecologist in Dudhan Sadhan for complicated (C- section) deliveries,” he said.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said, “I will look into the matter and seek a report from the respective officials at these centres.”