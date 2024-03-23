PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 22

The PAU Kisan Mela series today concluded at Krishi Vigyan Kendra where a large number of farmers gathered at the mela ground to witness exhibitions on agricultural machinery, homemade food products, plant nurseries, etc.

The event was organised on the theme “Kheti Naal Saahiak Dhanda, Parivar Sukhi Munafa Changa” to emphasise the need for integrated farming and supplementary incomes as means to improve the economic condition of farmers.

In his presidential remarks, the chief guest, Dr SS Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of the PAU, said the university’s research efforts were aimed at addressing the requirements of the farming community.

In addition to advising the farmers to select quality hybrid seed for increased yields, he emphasised the importance of diversifying into ancillary businesses to supplement the primary income with expanded revenue.

According to him, the incorporation of auxiliary occupations such as mushroom farming, flower cultivation, beekeeping, fruit and vegetable cultivation, oil seed production, pulse production, dairy farming and food processing is not only essential for the diversification of agriculture but also for fostering self-sufficiency and economic sustainability.

Expressing his concern over the diminishing water levels in Punjab, he advocated for the adoption of drip irrigation and emphasised the significance of promoting DSR, surface seeding and mulching technology to address the issue of crop residue.

The guest of honour, Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi, ADC, Development, Patiala, expressed his gratitude for the substantial turnout of farmers at the mela.

