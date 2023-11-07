Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 6

Punjabi University has started civil services coaching classes at its IAS and Allied Services Training Centre. Students are given coaching for IAS, PCS (Executive and Judicial), UGC and NET exams in these classes.

Dr Amar Inder Singh, centre director, said, "Punjabi University always helps students, who aspire to achieve something big in life. The department is open from 9 am to 5 pm every day of the week."

Students interested in enrolling in these courses can send their applications via email at - [email protected] - by November 24. Financial assistance is also available for deserving students. Selected candidates would be contacted via email and mobile phone for further communication.

For more information about courses and coaching classes, students can contact the department on the phone numbers 0175-5136351, 52 and 98554-68641.

