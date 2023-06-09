 Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel : The Tribune India

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 8

A faculty member of Punjabi University has been made a member of the coordinating committee of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Dr Vishal Goyal, Professor, Department of Computer Science, has experience in providing consultancy services to universities. He has been assigned 16 government colleges of Punjab.

Dr Goyal said as a member of the coordination committee, his job would be to assist colleges in preparing Institute Internal Quality Assurance (IIQA) and self-study report documents and prepare colleges for the NAAC peer team inspection.

Dr Goyal was recently empaneled as consultant by the Association of Indian Universities, Government of India. Ashwani Luthra, Director, IQAC, GNDU Amritsar, Sanjiv Sharma, Director, IQAC, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Pardeep Singh Walia, Deputy Director, DPI colleges, Ekta Khosla, Principal, RR Bawa DAV College for Girls, Batala, Gurdaspur, and Dr Khushvinder Kumar, Principal, Modi College Patiala, are other members of the NAAC coordination committee.

