Pbi varsity students, staff stage protest at constituent colleges

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 24

After protesting on the campus and marching towards Health Minister Balbir Singh’s residence over grants, students and staff of Punjabi University have now started holding protests at the university’s constituent colleges.

Students said on the 12th day of their protest today, the unions carried out similar activities at different constituent colleges. The protest was carried out at University College, Miranpur, and University College, Ghanour, along with colleges in Chunni Kalan of Fatehgarh Sahib and in Dhuri.

Students said the state government had opened these colleges in the rural parts of the state, and decided to provide Rs 1.50 crore to each college. “But they did away with the grants, due to which the burden of running the colleges fell on the shoulders of the university. The students who study at these colleges are without facilities. We are demanding a grant of Rs 2 crore for these colleges from the state government,” a student said.

The students and faculty members have decided to hold protests in 10 districts of the Malwa region.