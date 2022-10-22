PDA begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, October 21
The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) has cancelled applications for regularisation of 107 colonies in Patiala and 36 colonies in Nabha and has started criminal proceedings against them.
The action came years after the colonisers launched the colonies without approval of the governing authority. They later submitted applications for the regularisation of the said colonies but failed to complete the process of documentation and submission of fees.
750 identified in 2018
- In a 2018 survey, the Patiala Development Authority had identified as many as 750 illegal colonies in the four districts under its jurisdiction.
- Most colonisers had failed to apply for regularisation after the policy was re-introduced in 2018.
- Such colonies are being identified separately and action under the PAPRA act will soon be initiated against them.
Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala and Sangrur fall under the jurisdiction of the PDA. Action has been initiated against such colonies in Patiala and Nabha tehsils, and the authority has its eyes on other colonies in the rest of the areas under the PDA’s jurisdiction. Action against them will be initiated soon.
The failure of colonisers in getting their colonies regularised has led to a loss of crores of rupees to the state exchequer. Lack of basic infrastructure (water supply, sewer lines, roads etc.) in such colonies has affected property buyers.
Manjeet Singh Cheema, Additional Chief Administrator (ACA), PDA, said, “We have initiated action against the colonisers. Despite repeated notices, they failed to submit the documents and the requisite fees to the office. These colonisers had applied for registeration under the state’s regularisation policy of 2013.”
The department has also zeroed-in on similar colonies developed in other places.
The PDA has decided to proceed with criminal proceedings as per the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995. The department will write to the police department for registration of FIRs against the colonisers. The ACA said action in some cases might include demolition of these structures.
