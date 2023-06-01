PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

Patiala, May 31
In a major crackdown against illegal constructions, the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) and District Town Planner (Regulatory) took action against four colonies developed across the district in violation of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995.
Four colonies, one each in Sandharsi, Mugalmajra, Lachhru Khurd and Baghaura villages in sub-tehsil Ghanaur and tehsil Rajpura of the district were demolished by the PDA.
Several colonisers put on notice
Notices have also been issued to several other colonisers for developing unauthorised colonies. If they fail to respond or provide necessary documents during the notice period, FIRs will be registered against them under relevant sections of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995. —A PDA official
Officials of the PDA warned the builders that strict action would be taken against unauthorised colonies developed under the jurisdiction of the PDA to safeguard public investments and prevent unregulated development in the district.
“In addition to these, notices have also been issued to several other colonisers for developing unauthorised colonies. In case they fail to respond or provide necessary documents during the notice period, similar action will be taken against them and FIRs will be registered under relevant sections of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995,” a PDA official said.
