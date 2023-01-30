PDA razes four illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 29

The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) razed four illegally developed colonies at Jhill village and Patiala tehsil.

Officials said the colonies had earlier been issued notices regarding the violations. The colonies had violated the norms prescribed in respective regularisation policies as issued by the state government and the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act.

Seema Kaushal, District Town Planner at the department, said the department demolished the four colonies including three at Jhill village and Deep Nagar on the road connecting the Patiala-Sirhind road and the link road.

Officials said the department had written to the Police Department for registration of FIRs against 27 such colonies. “We have also sent them reminders for the registration of the cases,” Seema said.