Pensioners' Association calls for implementation of OPS

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 21

The Punjab Government Pensioners Association today called upon the state government to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Members to press for demands The association members recently discussed demands, such as the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the restoration of allowances and the release of old arrears

Members of the association would try and mount pressure on ministers to spur them to fulfil their demands

The district president of the association, Harjit Singh, said today that they had recently discussed at length some of their demands, such as the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the restoration of allowances, the release of old arrears and the confirmation of new employees. He said members of the association would try and mount pressure on political leaders to spur them to fulfil their demands.

Singh added that a ‘maha rally’ would be organised in Chandigarh on October 14 to that end. Dharma Pal Azad, Harnchad Singh Panjoli, Prem Singh, Karnail Singh, Satnam Bhardwaj, Surjeet Singh, Om Prakash, Khem Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Joga Singh and other members of the association were also present on the occasion.

#Fatehgarh Sahib