Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 7

The Punjab Government Pensioners Association organised a meeting under the chairmanship of Raj Singh today. In the meeting, the pensioners discussed various problems that they have been facing and asked the AAP-led state government to concede to their demands.

Addressing mediapersons, the state vice-president of the association, Harchand Singh, said the Punjab Government ignored the demands, which affect over 30,000 pensioners, due to which the AAP had to face defeat in the LS election in the state. They said if the state government did not change its attitude towards the pensioners and meet their demands, they would oppose AAP candidates in the by-elections too, adding that the party would face another crushing defeat like in the General Election. They said their demands include payment of all arrears, implementation of a pay commission report, an increase in DA to 50%, and fixed medical expenses per month, among others.

