Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Patiala, June 24
Pensioners today burnt copies of state notification of levying development tax on pension.
Members of the Punjab UT Employees and Pensioners’ Front and the Pensioners’ Joint Front had given a call to hold a protest against the state government’s decision. In response to the call, pensioners gathered outside the office of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh near Panchayat Bhawan here. The protesters then burnt copies of the notification.
Led by Dhanwant Singh Bhathal, Darshan Singh Belumajra, Gurjit Ghagga and others, the protesters said they would hold massive protests in case the state government failed to cancel the notification.
The fronts will hold a meeting on July 2 and decide the schedule of protests. “We will protest outside the houses of other MLAs in Patiala district,” pensioners said.
The government recently levied Rs 200 per month development tax on pension.
