People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner

Patiala, May 16
The Health Department, in collaboration with the District Administration, organised an inter-sectoral meeting and awareness seminar on the occasion of National Dengue Day under the slogan “dengue is preventable, let’s join hands”, here today.
Speaking on the occasion, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the campaign - “Act every Friday against dengue to keep our Patiala dengue-free” - would be made a success with the help of ‘community participation’.
Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney said dengue test and treatment were provided free of cost at all government hospitals. She also directed the Health Department to ensure that no one should be charged above the capped price of Rs 600 charged for dengue (Eliza) test in private laboratories.
The Deputy Commissioner said local governments, PDAs and rural development departments in villages and urban wards of the district should collaborate with the Health Department to identify potential breeding grounds for dengue larvae and intensify the campaign to eradicate dengue mosquito Aedes.
She stressed that every citizen should check the surroundings for any water collection in coolers, trays and pots at least once a week on Friday.
District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said Aedes mosquito was responsible for dengue, chikungunya and zika virus and its larvae breed in and around houses where there was a collection of clean water.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’