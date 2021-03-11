People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

The Health Department, in collaboration with the District Administration, organised an inter-sectoral meeting and awareness seminar on the occasion of National Dengue Day under the slogan “dengue is preventable, let’s join hands”, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the campaign - “Act every Friday against dengue to keep our Patiala dengue-free” - would be made a success with the help of ‘community participation’.

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney said dengue test and treatment were provided free of cost at all government hospitals. She also directed the Health Department to ensure that no one should be charged above the capped price of Rs 600 charged for dengue (Eliza) test in private laboratories.

The Deputy Commissioner said local governments, PDAs and rural development departments in villages and urban wards of the district should collaborate with the Health Department to identify potential breeding grounds for dengue larvae and intensify the campaign to eradicate dengue mosquito Aedes.

She stressed that every citizen should check the surroundings for any water collection in coolers, trays and pots at least once a week on Friday.

District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said Aedes mosquito was responsible for dengue, chikungunya and zika virus and its larvae breed in and around houses where there was a collection of clean water.