PG diploma in prison admn at law varsity

Patiala, August 10
The Centre for Advanced Studies in Criminal Law (CASCL) of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) has introduced a postgraduate diploma in prison administration. The course is a joint venture of the RGNUL and Punjab Jail Training School, Patiala.
Officials said an induction meeting was held on August 6. Vice-Chancellor Prof GS Bajpai addressed the participants and discussed the relevance of the course, role of various Supreme Court rulings on prison administration and best practices in prison administration.
Inspector General of Police (Prisons) RK Arora, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, spoke about the challenges faced in the correctional administration and conditions of jails in the country.
The programme was arranged by CASCL coordinator Prof Sharanjit and Punjab Jail Training School vice-principal Mukesh Kumar Sharma.
