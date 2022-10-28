Phones, SIM card found at Nabha jail

Patiala, October 27
Two cell phones, a data cable and a SIM card have been recovered from the premises of the new district jail, Nabha.
Akashdeep Singh, assistant superintendent at the jail, said officials recovered a mobile phone along with a data cable during a checking drive. The police were informed following which a case under Section 52A of the Prisons Act was registered against unidentified individuals.
The officials also recovered a SIM card from the cell occupied by Sukhraj Singh and Manpreet Singh. Another phone was recovered from the bedding of an inmate, Manharmanjeet Singh, at barrack number 1. Two separate cases have been registered against the inmates.
