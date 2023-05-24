Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 23

International Day for Biological Diversity was celebrated by Faculty of Life Sciences, Multani Mal Modi College, here, in collaboration with the Punjab Biodiversity Board, Chandigarh, under the aegis of National Biodiversity Authority, India, to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity and promote conservation efforts.

The highlight of the celebration was a series of interactive activities designed to educate and engage attendees about the value of biodiversity. The event included a photography exhibition, a caption contest, and an expert lecture by renowned biodiversity expert Dr Dheeraj Sharma, assistant professor, College of Management Studies, Punjabi University, Patiala.

The photography exhibition showcased more than 120 stunning images capturing the diverse and remarkable aspects of biodiversity. The exhibition featured photographs contributed by professional photographers, nature enthusiasts, faculty members, etc. The exhibition was curated by Dr Bhanvi Wadhawan, head, Department of Zoology. The photographs depicted various ecosystems, flora, fauna, and landscapes, emphasising the beauty and value of biodiversity. The exhibition aimed to inspire the audience to appreciate and protect biodiversity. It provided a visual narrative that highlighted the interconnectedness of species and ecosystems and the need for their preservation.

A caption contest was held in conjunction with the photography exhibition. Participants were invited to submit creative and thought-provoking captions for selected photographs. The contest encouraged attendees to think deeply about the images, their ecological significance, and the messages they conveyed. The winners of the caption contest were awarded certificates to recognise their creativity and understanding of the subject matter. First prize was bagged by Khushi of BSc II (Med), second prize was awarded to Noorpreet Kaur of BSc II (Med) and third prize was bagged by Kiranpreet Kaur of BSc II (Med). Consolation prize was given to Pamalpreet Kaur of BSc I (Med) and Harleen Kaur and Zainab of BSc II (Hons.) biotechnology. The contest was conceptualised and executed by Dr Manish Sharma and Dr Heena Sachdeva.