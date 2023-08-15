Photo exhibition on partition horrors

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 14

The North Zone Cultural Centre today organised a photo exhibition on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The photographs at the exhibition depict the stories of unprecedented human displacement and forced migration that took place as a result of the partition of the country. Millions had sought new homes in environments that were alien and resistive.

The exhibition that was inaugurated by Colonel (retd) Karminder Singh and renowned theatre personality Pran Sabharwal will conclude on August 30.

The exhibition has been curated by the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav division of the Union Ministry of Culture at art gallery, Virsa Vihar Kendra, Patiala. It is being organised under the guidance of Furqan Khan, Director, North Zone Cultural Centre.

Various theatre personalities, dignitaries, army personnel, artists and people from the general public came to witness the exhibition.