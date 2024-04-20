Photography exhibition begins at Punjabi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 19

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Arvind, inaugurated the photo exhibition organised by the Sobha Singh Fine Arts and Museum and Art Gallery. Addressing the gathering, he said, “In today’s times, anyone who has an interest can learn the art of photography. The continuous development of technology has also opened up many new avenues for the field of art.”

Talking about the photos at the exhibition that were clicked by Jaskaran Singh and Ranjodh Singh, Prof Arvind said such exhibitions inspire students and also help them learn art in different forms by observing the work of expert students.

Department Head, Dr Kavita Singh, said this exhibition would continue until April 30. She said technical aspects of photography would also be discussed during a separate session by Ranjodh Singh and Jaskaran Singh.

Registrar Prof Navjot Kaur praised the department’s steps for the exhibition. She said nowadays, the parameters of intellectual relations have changed, adding that respect for the arts and other relevant skills has increased.

