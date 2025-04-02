Phulkari to be refined under ‘One District, One Product’ initiative: Patiala DC

The iconic Phulkari embroidery, picked under the “One District One Product” initiative, will be further refined for export, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Level Export Promotion Committee, Yadav said in a bid to export Phulkari globally, it was essential to improve product quality and align small businesses with international trade standards.

The DC further highlighted that the Punjab Government’s effort to ensure product quality by implementing Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms. The initiative aims to protect consumers from substandard products while promoting certification and marketing schemes to boost exports.

During a special training session, artisans and entrepreneurs were educated on initiating exports and utilising government schemes supporting exports, data analysis for market insights, finding international buyers and importers and the role of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in export promotion.