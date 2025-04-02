DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / Phulkari to be refined under ‘One District, One Product’ initiative: Patiala DC

Phulkari to be refined under ‘One District, One Product’ initiative: Patiala DC

The iconic Phulkari embroidery, picked under the “One District One Product” initiative, will be further refined for export, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav. Presiding over a meeting of the District Level Export Promotion Committee, Yadav said in a bid...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:28 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Phulkari embroidery. File photo
Advertisement

The iconic Phulkari embroidery, picked under the “One District One Product” initiative, will be further refined for export, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Level Export Promotion Committee, Yadav said in a bid to export Phulkari globally, it was essential to improve product quality and align small businesses with international trade standards.

The DC further highlighted that the Punjab Government’s effort to ensure product quality by implementing Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms. The initiative aims to protect consumers from substandard products while promoting certification and marketing schemes to boost exports.

Advertisement

During a special training session, artisans and entrepreneurs were educated on initiating exports and utilising government schemes supporting exports, data analysis for market insights, finding international buyers and importers and the role of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in export promotion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper