Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 26

To provide job opportunities to unemployed youth, the District Employment and Business Bureau will be organising a placement camp on May 30.

District Employment Officer Rupinder Kaur said leading private companies will participate in the camp. She said only boys between the age of 19 and 28 years and a graduate in basic English can participate in the recruitment. She said SBI Life would also recruit sales executives and graduate boys and girls between the age of 18 and 40 years can participate in the recruitment.

She appealed to the youth to take advantage of the camp.