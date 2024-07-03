Placement drive held in Patiala

Patiala, July 2
The students of Khalsa College participated in a placement drive organised by the Directorate of Education, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, on June 29. Over 20 companies arrived to recruit students and offer opportunities for final-year graduate and postgraduate students in management, commerce, and IT. A total of 45 students from the college participated in the drive. The secretary of education at SGPC, Sukhminder Singh, said the mega placement drive was the result of the unstinted efforts of the entire directorate. He said reputed companies were contacted to place students, adding that intensive training was imparted to the students too.
