Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 9

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill interacted with farmers of villages Pola, Fatak Majri and Mulepur to get their suggestions regarding the machinery and other material required for the management of stubble.

The DC and officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department visited the fields of the farmers who did not burn paddy stubble this season and inspected their wheat crop they’d sowed after ploughing the stubble. The farmers said that by ploughing the straw in the field, their expenses have been reduced, the quality of the crop has improved, and the yield seems promising. They also said that the subsidised machinery provided by the state government for stubble management has proved to be beneficial.

The DC also visited the fields of farmers who burned stubble at village Pola, educated them about the health hazards are caused by the increasing pollution levels, and asked them to stop the practice of stubble-burning for a better future.

The DC said that long before the onset of monsoon, the administration has started preparations for proper management of stubble, so that stubble-burning can be eliminated from the district.

