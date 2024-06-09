Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 7

District and Sessions Judge Arun Gupta launched an environment conservation campaign under the District Legal Services Authority to make the environment greener by planting a sapling at RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh.

Addressing the gathering, he said the students can contribute a lot to making the awareness campaign a success and urged them to come forward to make the environment pollution-free. He said planting saplings is the only way to protect the environment from increasing pollution. He said that due to the indiscriminate felling of trees, human life as well as animals have to face various difficulties, such as the increasing global temperature. He said it is the duty of all of us to plant as many saplings as possible to avoid the adverse effects of climate change.

