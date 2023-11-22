Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

On the sixth day of the Late Pritam Singh Oberai Memorial 15-day National Theatre Festival, Director Kajal Suri’s play “Ek Nari Yamraj Pe Bhari” was staged by Robroo Theatre Group, Delhi, at the Open Air Theatre, Bhasha Vibhag, Punjab.

The plot of the play revolves around an uneducated but worldly-wise woman from a rural background. The drama begins with Yamdutas coming to take her after her life is over, but she manages to ward them off with her cleverness. As a result, the Yamdutas return empty-handed.

Director of the play, Kajal Suri, said, “In the modern world where people struggle with stress along with other mental health-related problems, any act that lightens the atmosphere and tickles the funny bone is necessary.”

“Despite being in her 70s, our lead actress, character name Patili alias Jaskiran, showcases her energy in every show and garners love and appreciation from the audience. Dharam Gupta as Yamraj, Mantra Bhardwaj as Aalind, Deepak Singh as Nilay and Satyam as Chitragupta, along with all the other actors that were a part of the play, connected with the audience and made them smile, which was our goal with the play,” she added.