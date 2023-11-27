Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Patiala, November 26
On the 11th day of the ongoing 15-day National Theatre Festival at the Kalidasa Auditorium, Aakanksha Sansthan, a theatre group from Jodhpur, staged their play, “Jee, Jaisii Aapkii Marzii”.
The play, written by Nadira Zaheer Babbar and directed by Vikas Kapoor, was appreciated by the audience. The play consists of four monologues, one from each stage of a woman’s life—childhood, adolescence, womanhood and the elderly. The performance explores each stage of women’s lives through their relationship with men and how that shifts the focus from a woman as an individual herself to being a daughter, sister, wife or mother.
Dr Neetu Parihar as Sultana, Neha Mehta as Bablee Tandon, Diya Gaur as Varsha Potte and the youngest, Aaradhya Parihar as Deepa Rai, impressed the audience. The theme of the play makes a feminist statement by gathering women of all ages, castes and social strata to unite against the men and stop laying down rules for them.
After the performance, Parminder Kaur of Kala Kritti and Gopal Sharma of Natraj Theatre Arts congratulated the artists for their show. Later, the group from Vadodara, Adaa, staged a short play, “Mobile Kity.” Both the directors of the play, Vikas Kapoor and Beena Joshi, were honoured at the event.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day
As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...
Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’
‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir
Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...