Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 26

On the 11th day of the ongoing 15-day National Theatre Festival at the Kalidasa Auditorium, Aakanksha Sansthan, a theatre group from Jodhpur, staged their play, “Jee, Jaisii Aapkii Marzii”.

The play, written by Nadira Zaheer Babbar and directed by Vikas Kapoor, was appreciated by the audience. The play consists of four monologues, one from each stage of a woman’s life—childhood, adolescence, womanhood and the elderly. The performance explores each stage of women’s lives through their relationship with men and how that shifts the focus from a woman as an individual herself to being a daughter, sister, wife or mother.

Dr Neetu Parihar as Sultana, Neha Mehta as Bablee Tandon, Diya Gaur as Varsha Potte and the youngest, Aaradhya Parihar as Deepa Rai, impressed the audience. The theme of the play makes a feminist statement by gathering women of all ages, castes and social strata to unite against the men and stop laying down rules for them.

After the performance, Parminder Kaur of Kala Kritti and Gopal Sharma of Natraj Theatre Arts congratulated the artists for their show. Later, the group from Vadodara, Adaa, staged a short play, “Mobile Kity.” Both the directors of the play, Vikas Kapoor and Beena Joshi, were honoured at the event.